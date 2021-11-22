Festive fundraiser for Bonnybridge Gala

The festive market will help raise funds for Bonnybridge Gala which is set to take place next year for the first time since 2019. Pic: Alan Murray.

The event at the town’s community centre on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5 is being organised by the Bonnybridge Gala Committee.

Plans for the weekend of festivities include fairground rides, market stalls, a raffle and Santa’s grotto.

Refreshments will also be on offer, including burgers, donuts, candyfloss and popcorn.

The Christmas event, which runs from 10am to 4pm each day, is the latest fundraiser to be organised by the committee ahead of next year’s gala and follows a successful family fun day in August.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We have decided to put the event on to raise money for the 2022 gala day and also to give the community something to look forward to in these difficult times.

"We encourage everyone to follow the Covid guidelines set out by the Scottish Government to ensure volunteer and visitors’ safety.”

