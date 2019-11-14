Festive fun prepares to kick off across Falkirk district

Santa Claus is coming to town ... and he wants to meet as many Bairns of all ages as possible at lots of events.

The festive season across the district kicks off this weekend and two players with Falkirk FC will be in the spotlight as they help with the Christmas lights switch on at the Steeple.

Gregor Buchanan and Conor Sammon will be joining in all the fun on the High Street this Sunday.

The entertainment will start at 4pm with a host of acts, including Central Scotland Ballet School dancers performing from The Nutcracker, The Choir Factory, members of Big Bad Wolf theatre company and, back by popular demand, The Curleez.

Twins Ava and Carmen Judge will be delighting all the thousands of people expected to turn out for the fun event.

Also taking part will be Star of the Steeple winner Taylor Cullen from Kirkcaldy.

Father Christmas will be on hand to ensure that the lights are switched on properly at 6pm, a slightly later time this year, with a little help from his many helpers.

As well as the footballers there will also be Chloe (11) and Aimee (9) Gilchrist from Falkirk, whose mum Morag won the completition for her daughters to be involved in the switch on ceremony.

This is just the first of many festive events planned for Falkirk and the district’s other town centres.

On Saturday, November 23 it will be the turn of Grangemouth to be in the spotlight with a visit from Santa and the Aviemore reindeer from 10am till noon before entertainment from 2pm-4pm, headlined by singer Dionne Hickey, with the lights switched on at 4pm.

The same day, Santa and his reindeer will be in Bo’ness from 2pm-4pm with the light ceremony and entertainment from 2pm-5pm, again with Dionne Hickey taking part.

Then on Saturday, November 30 Rudolph and friends will be heading to Denny from 10am till noon with the lights switched on at 4pm.

They will then head to Stenhousemuir to meet children from 2pm to 4pm before the entertainment and lights switch on from 3pm-5pm, again with Dionne Hickey starring.

With the lights switched on in Falkirk there are lots of plans to encourage people into the town centre.

The Glebe Street annual charity evening takes place on Thursday, November 28 from 6pm to 8.30pm when there will be lots of entertainment and shopping opportunities.

On Thursday, December 5 Falkirk town centre will host a late night gift card shopping event from 5pm till 9pm.

To round things off, Small Business Saturday takes place on December 7 when shoppers are encouraged to get out and buy local in order to support local businesses.

Sarah Winters, assistant BID manager, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of people to our town centres in the run up to Christmas and hope they enjoy all the events planned.”