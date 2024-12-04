Festive fun planned in Carronshore for annual tree light switch on

The Christmas tree will be lit up in Carronshore at a special event on Friday night. (Pic: Mark Ferguson)

The annual Christmas light switch on event takes place in Carronshore this week.

The event, organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum, will see the community gather around the Christmas tree in Quarrolhall Crescent from 4.30pm on Friday, December 6.

Once again the festive event promises to bring the community together in the true spirit of Christmas.

Local artist Dougie Smith will be compering the festive event and pupils from Carronshore Primary will fill the air with festive cheer through their special performances.

Santa will be stopping by to help switch on the tree lights, alongside Falkirk-born actor and film producer Gary A Wales, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and the acclaimed film Rage.

The lights will be switched on at around 5pm.

John Mcluckie, chair of Carronshore Heritage Forum, said: “We are absolutely delighted that Gary has offered to switch on our Christmas tree lights this year.

"This event has become a highlight in the Falkirk festive calendar and it’s the generosity of the Carronshore people that make it all possible.

"We look forward to a great night and invite everyone to come along and celebrate the beginning of the festive season.

"Bring your family, enjoy the performances and be part of a wonderful community tradition.”