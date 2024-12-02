Antonina Bemiolek (9) met Santa in his grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre on Saturday. (Pic: Alan Murray)placeholder image
Festive fun in Falkirk town centre with Santa's grotto and Santa's Post Office

By Fiona Dobie
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:43 BST
Festive family fun kicked off in Falkirk town centre at the weekend.

Santa returned to his grotto in the Howgate Shopping Centre on Saturday and Sunday, welcoming young visitors eager to see him before December 25.

The big man can be found in his grotto, next to River Island, on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December and he’s excited to meet local youngsters who want to share their Christmas wishes.

Each child will receive a small age appropriate gift from Santa.

Tickets are £5 per child (cash only) and there’s no need to book.

Santa’s grotto will be open from 11am to 4pm on Saturdays, December 7, 14 and 21; and from 12 noon to 4pm on Sundays, December 8, 15 and 22.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the town centre, the doors to Santa’s Post Office also opened at the weekend.

The popular free festive crafting sessions can be found in the Falkirk Delivers office next to the Steeple.

Families can enjoy four Christmas activities during their 45-60 minute session, including writing and posting a letter to Santa; creating their own calendar; making magic reindeer dust and making a clay reindeer.

The festive experience is organised by the team at Falkirk Delivers, hosted by Coco’s Moo Music, and supported by the National Lottery.

Entry to the sessions are free, but booking is required although some walk-in spaces may be available.

Santa’s Post Office will run on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December as well as on Monday, December 23. Note, some sessions may be fully booked or have limited availability.

For more information or to book Santa’s Post Office visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/falkirk-delivers

Santa's Post Office opened its doors for this year in the Falkirk Delivers office.

Santa's Post Office opened its doors for this year in the Falkirk Delivers office. Photo: Alan Murray

Chief Elf Sadie Toner (14) and Corrina Toner, of Coco's Moo Music, who are helping in Santa's post office this year.

Chief Elf Sadie Toner (14) and Corrina Toner, of Coco's Moo Music, who are helping in Santa's post office this year. Photo: Alan Murray

Lucy Leask (5) writes a letter to Santa.

Lucy Leask (5) writes a letter to Santa. Photo: Alan Murray

Mum Claire, Mia (11), Sophie (7) and Gary Johnston making reindeer.

Mum Claire, Mia (11), Sophie (7) and Gary Johnston making reindeer. Photo: Alan Murray

