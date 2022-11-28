Falkirk Council’s leisure and culture team have been busy ensuring that there are lots for everyone to do, whatever your interests.

For years Callendar House has been a focal point for Christmas with the house beautifully decorated and the giant tree sitting in the reception area. The gift shop also offers a wide range of gifts, including original artworks and crafts. On selected dates, there will also be carol singing, live music and the costumed interpreter in the Georgian kitchen will be sharing details of how festive feasts were delivered in years gone by.

There are also two exhibitions running until January 23 – Scenes and Artful with the latter also an opportunity to pic up some gifts.

Falkirk is lit up for Christmas and there's lots of activities taking place across the district

And the delicious festive afternoon teas are now on sale until the end of December. From only £18.95 with prosecco, gin and children’s options available. But don’t delay in booking as spaces are limited.

Throughout December the award-winning Helix Park and visitor will be open as usual. And the centre will be offering cosy Christmas reads and a selection of tasty winter warmers to keep the cold away. There will also be a treasure hunt and free midweek parking. And watch out for a big January offer ...

For the last time Falkirk Town Hall Theatre will bring panto to the town with the production of Sleeping Beauty. It will have everything we all love about a pantomime with a hilarious comic, outrageous dame, wicked baddie, musical numbers and tons of slapstick fun. Running from December 9 to 30, tickets start at £12.95.

The Hippodrome in Bo’ness will have a full festive line up for all the family with favourite films, including Home Alone, Elf, Die Hard and It’s a Wonderful Life.

If outdoor is more your thing then Muiravonside Country Park has lots to offer with the return of the Christmas Trail and nature arts and crafts. There’s also lots of space at Kinneil Estate to stretch your legs.

Meanwhile, all eight libraries will be offering winter Bookbugs, storytelling, craft sessions and, importantly, a warm place to go.

Throughout December there is a chance for a 12 day fitness membership for only £12 available at Bo’ness Recreation Centre, Grangemouth Sports Complex, The Mariner Centre and

Stenhousemuir.

