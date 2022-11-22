The spotlight will be on Grangemouth and Bo’ness this Saturday, November 26, with lots of entertainment from local performers and groups, as well as Father Christmas making an appearance. A giant snow globe will also be there to give opportunities for festive family photos, weather permitting.

In Grangemouth the festivities will take place at the bandstand in La Porte Precinct with entertainment from Protect Theatre and Mckechnie School of Dance. Local performer Lauren Kyle will be spreading Christmas cheer as well as a performance from Scotland’s boyband, Just the Brave. All the fun will take place from 2-4pm with the light switch as the dusk comes down to bright sparkle to the heart of the port town.

In Bo’ness there will be a Christmas market brought by Buzzness with lots opportunities to buy festive gifts for all the family. There will also be children’s snow rides and local character walkabouts.

Providing the entertainment will be Street Bratz, Lauren Christie Dance School and Bo’ness Belles, as well as Lauren Kyle and boy band Just the Brave. All the fun will take place from 2-5pm with the lights switch at Market Square.

The following weekend it will be the turn of Denny and Stenhousemuir communities to get in the festive spirit with their events.