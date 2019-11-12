Festive fun at Maggie’s Forth Valley in Larbert

There’s only two weeks to go until Maggie’s Forth Valley Centre hosts its big festive weekend.

The cancer caring centre, built next to Larbert Lochan in the grounds of Forth Valley Royal Hospital, will be throwing open the doors to invite neighbours, shoppers and fun runners to find out more about what they do.

The charity provides free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer and it will be hosting its Christmas Fayre on Saturday and Sunday, November 30 and December 1.

From 10am till 2pm everyone is invited to attend, there will be stalls, outside catering and on the Saturday the Caledonia Choir will be providing entertainment.

A very special visitor on both days will be Santa Claus and little ones can visit him in his grotto.

On the Sunday, the centre will be holding its second Elf Family Fun run.

It’s round a 1.5 mile circuit of Larbert Woods and you can walk, run, jog or skip your way round the route.

People – of all ages – are being encouraged to get into the spirit and wear an elf costume.

Registration begins at 10am with the warm up from 10.45am before the fun run gets underway at 11am.

Tickets are £15 per adult and £10 per child. five and under go free and so do dogs!

To book tickets for this event please click on the link visit www.elfrun2019.eventbrite.co.uk.

Cristina Pouso, fundraising manager at Maggie’s Forth Valley, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be holding our third

Christmas Fayre within the centre, with lots of different stall holders in attendance to help with your Christmas shopping gifts and ideas.”