There will be a five week programme of #Festive Falkirk with lots of free activities, thanks to Falkirk Delivers, in partnership with Falkirk Council.

Since the pandemic, there has been no formal Christmas lights switch on in the heart of the town but there will be lots of things to do for the youngest members of the family.

There will be a welcome return of the popular Santa’s Post office, located next to the Steeple, with a variety of fun, creative and hands on activities for children to enjoy at the hour-long workshops. Booking is required but walk ins will also be welcome. The grand opening takes place at 10am. Santa will also be making his annual return to the Howgate with his grotto on November 26 from 11am, and there will also be a return of the giant festive snow globe on December 10, also at 11am.

Asda employee Andrew Watson will switch on Stenhousemuir Christmas lights

But there’s a new addition to all the festive fun this year, with the arrival of Mrs Claus to the town centre. Mrs Claus Story time will take place in her sitting room, located upstairs in the newly opened Seagull Trust Bookshop and Art Gallery on the High Street. Mrs Claus will read a festive story and sing along with the children to some of your favourite Christmas tunes and at the end of the session they will be able to choose a free book to take home. She arrives at 10am on Saturday, November 26.

There is also plenty of street entertainment on the Saturdays leading up to Christmas. This Saturday from 12.30-3.30pm there will be Jack Frost and Ice Queen on stilts, alongside ground based performers , including th winter fairy with hula hoops and her crystal ball and a winter wizard with mesmerising juggling skills.

On November 26 between 10am and 3pm there will be a special visit from some spectacular snow fairies along with Anna, Elsa and Olaf making an appearance. Then on the afternoon of December 3 you will catch two elves around the town centre, as well as another two singing elves who will be singing some of the festive favourites.

Full details on Falkirk Delivers Facebook page and website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the district centres there will also be lots of events taking place. And nowhere is there more excitement than in Stenhousemuir where Asda checkout operator Andrew Watson will perform the light switch on. The event on Saturday,, December 3 runs from 3-5pm and will include performances from Craig Eddie, Just the Brave, Dionne Hickey, Larbert High Schools Pipe Band, Larbert Musical Theatre and Stenhouse School of Dance.

Andrew, 25, who was Asda's 2019 Customer Colleague of the Year, is looking forward to the event, saying: "I really can't believe it – it's such a great honour and such a good feeling. My mum, Marjorie, works in the store too, and she is so proud. She just said 'no way!' when I told her.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I love Christmas, especially having all the family around. The lights switch-on is just up the road from the store so not too far for me to walk."

Asda Stenhousemuir's community champion Hazel Culbert says the whole store is proud of Andrew, who's well known for his endless enthusiasm and energy, adding: "The community group who deals with festivities in the area agreed that they wanted someone who everyone knew and was from within the community so they chose Andrew. He's so well known and recognised."

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be festive fun and activities in Grangemouth on Saturday, November 26 from 2-4pm and also in Bo’ness the same day from 2-5pm. In Denny all the fun begins on Saturday, December 3 from 2-4pm.