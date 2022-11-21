Festive Falkirk in pictures: Town's Christmas countdown gets underway

The countdown to Christmas got underway in Falkirk town centre at the weekend as Festive Falkirk arrived.

A five week programme of free entertainment and activities is being run by Falkirk Delivers in partnership with Falkirk Council in the run up to December 25.

On Saturday, Jack Frost and the Ice Queen on stilts were joined by the Winter Fairy with her hula hoops and crystal ball and the Winter Wizard with his juggling skills.

The popular Santa’s Post Office, located next to the Steeple, opened its doors again for the season on Saturday offering a variety of fun, creative and hands on activities for children at hour-long workshops.

The festive fun continues over the coming weekends with Santa making his annual return to the Howgate this Saturday with his grotto opening at 11am. Mrs Claus will be running story time sessions in her sitting room upstairs in the Seagull Trust Bookshop and Art Gallery on the High Street from 10am on Saturday.

On November 26 between 10am and 3pm there will be a special visit from some spectacular snow fairies along with Anna, Elsa and Olaf.

Then on the afternoon of Saturday, December 3 you will catch two elves in the town centre, as well as another two singing elves who will be singing some festive favourites.

The giant festive snow globe returns to the Howgate on December 10 at 11am.

For full details of all the activities in Falkirk town centre in the run up to Christmas visit the Falkirk Delivers Facebook page.

