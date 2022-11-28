Festive Falkirk in pictures: Santa and Mrs Claus are among the visitors as Christmas countdown continues

The festive fun continued in Falkirk town centre this week as Santa arrived to take up residence in his grotto, Mrs Claus began her storytelling sessions and some snow fairies stopped by.

There was musical entertainment beside the Steeple on Saturday as Elsa and Anna, accompanied by snowman pal Olaf, held a series of sing-along sessions attracting the crowds.

The big man himself, Santa arrived in The Howgate along with his elves ready to meet local children in the run up to December 25 in his grotto.

Mrs Claus is also in town and she is welcoming young visitors into her sitting room upstairs in the Seagull Trust Bookshop and Art Gallery each Saturday and Sunday throughout December to enjoy festive songs and stories.

She will also be hosting her storytelling sessions on Friday, December 23.

The sessions last 30 minutes and at the end of them, children can choose a free book to take home courtesy of the Seagull Trust Bookshop.

Two spectacular snow fairies could also be found walking around the High Street on Saturday meeting those passing by.

Santa’s Post Office, located near the Steeple, also remains open each weekend offering a chance for youngsters to do some festive crafts and activities.

The weekend’s events were the latest in a programme of festive events being organised by Falkirk Delivers this year in the run up to Christmas.

The fun continues this coming weekend when two elves will be walking around the town centre on Saturday afternoon, while two others will be singing some festive favourites.

On Saturday, December 10 the giant festive snow globe returns to The Howgate at 11am.

