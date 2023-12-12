Festive fair for the Bo'ness Fair in pictures

An event full of Christmas spirit came to Bo’ness at the weekend.

The Festive Fair for the Fair took place in the Town Hall on Saturday and was the latest fundraiser for next year’s Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival.

The event saw a range of stalls run by local businesses and crafters, offering visitors the chance to buy some fantastic gift items ahead of Christmas.

The festive fundraiser was organised by members of the Bo’ness Fair committee following the success of a similar event earlier this year.

As well as the stalls, there was a chance to enjoy some seasonal refreshments and for youngsters to meet Santa and receive a small gift.

Everyone had the chance to get into the festive spirit, all while helping to raise money to ensure the traditional Bo’ness Fair can continue next year and into the future.

Photographer Scott Louden stopped by the town hall on Saturday and captured these images from the day.

Elaina of Stiches by Gillian behind the stall at the event in Bo'ness Town Hall on Saturday.

Zoe, 13, and Arran, 8, with Robyn and Scott, 5, were helping raise money for the Bo'ness Fair.

Susan of Bairns n Bears was at the event.