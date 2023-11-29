Festive events planned for Carronshore start this weekend
The event, organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum, will see the community gather around the Christmas tree in Quarrolhall Crescent at 4.30pm on Friday, December 1.
Local artist Dougie Smith will be compering the festive event and pupils from Carronshore Primary will be singing a few songs before the switch on.
Santa will be stopping by to help switch on the tree lights, alongside local musician and winner of The Voice UK, Craig Eddie.
The lights will be switched on at around 5pm.
The forum will once again be hosting a senior citizens lunch in the run up to Christmas for those living in the village. This year’s event is taking place on Friday, December 15 at the Carronshore Community Centre. As well as lunch, the auld folk will be treated to an afternoon of entertainment including songs from local school children.
John McLuckie, chairman of the Carronshore Heritage Forum, said “We are delighted to announce our Christmas events for Carronshore this year. Our annual Christmas tree ‘switch on’ for the whole family, young and old, is now into its fourth year and our senior citizens’ Christmas lunch for our eldest in the village which has now been organised for the second year.
"With ever increasing costs, it is only with the massive support of the local community continuing to attend our fundraising events throughout the year that we are able to continue to deliver these fantastic events. We appreciate that times aren’t easy at the moment and that’s why the members of Carronshore Heritage Forum appreciate the support given by the residents of Carronshore and afar, also the many local businesses with their wonderful support and lastly, our ticket outlets – The Carronshore Bar, Victoria Inn and Willow’s Cafe for all they do. It’s important for us to say without the support of our community Christmas would not be the same in Carronshore.”