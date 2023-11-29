The annual Christmas light switch on event in Carronshore takes place on Friday, December 1. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The event, organised by Carronshore Heritage Forum, will see the community gather around the Christmas tree in Quarrolhall Crescent at 4.30pm on Friday, December 1.

Local artist Dougie Smith will be compering the festive event and pupils from Carronshore Primary will be singing a few songs before the switch on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santa will be stopping by to help switch on the tree lights, alongside local musician and winner of The Voice UK, Craig Eddie.

The lights will be switched on at around 5pm.

The forum will once again be hosting a senior citizens lunch in the run up to Christmas for those living in the village. This year’s event is taking place on Friday, December 15 at the Carronshore Community Centre. As well as lunch, the auld folk will be treated to an afternoon of entertainment including songs from local school children.

John McLuckie, chairman of the Carronshore Heritage Forum, said “We are delighted to announce our Christmas events for Carronshore this year. Our annual Christmas tree ‘switch on’ for the whole family, young and old, is now into its fourth year and our senior citizens’ Christmas lunch for our eldest in the village which has now been organised for the second year.