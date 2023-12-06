There’s a busy few days ahead in terms of fundraising by the team behind Bo’ness Children’s Fair Festival and they hope people will get behind their efforts and show their support.

The first Fair for the Fair event in May proved a successful fundraiser and now there's a festive Fair for the Fair happening this weekend.

Following on from the success of the Fair for the Fair event earlier this year, a Christmas Fair for the Fair event will take place at Bo’ness Town Hall on Saturday, December 9 and next week there’s the chance for people to enjoy a festive film at the Hippodrome with all proceeds going to the town’s annual event.

The special screening of Love Actually takes place on the evening of Tuesday, December 12.

These latest events are a reminder of the financial challenges faced by the Fair committee and the importance of fundraising to ensure the biggest event in the town’s calendar can continue to go ahead.

The challenges were addressed recently by current Bo’ness Fair chairman Frank McGarry after difficult decisions had to be made at the Fair AGM in October, including the agreement that the Kirking of the Queen event and The Fair Dinner in the evening would be stopped.

Frank said: “Like every other small charity the Bo’ness Fair is facing funding challenges and in an attempt to secure the future of The Fair for future generations I asked a small sub-committee to look at ways that we could reduce our expenditure. In the past two years the cost of putting on The Fair has risen considerably and we have to try and reduce the gap between our fundraising activities and the funds we pay out. The sub-committee came up with a variety of ideas, some more radical than others.”

With the main portion of the £80,000 expenditure associated with staging at The Glebe and Douglas parks, the security to look after the structures once built and the cost of bands, the committee are looking at potential changes that could be made. They are “actively looking” at plans not to have a built up platform in the Douglas Park but instead use a smaller stage and when it comes to bands they will look to keep any reductions in the numbers of them to a minimum.

Initiatives like The Fair Lottery continue to go from strength to strength and last year’s door to door collections raised a record £16,100. Local businesses have also been generous in supporting the event in the past and the committee are “extremely grateful” for their support.

But fundraising remains key and events like those planned in the coming days are vital to help generate income.

Frank added: “As a committee we are working hard to raise funds and our fundraising team have come up with a variety of ideas that combine popular events such as prize bingo and ladies’ days events with new ventures including bespoke film evenings at The Hippodrome, an afternoon tea at the Town Hall, craft fairs and a Christmas ceilidh. These new ideas have been well received and supported and bring a different demographic to events.”

Saturday’s festive Fair for the Fair will run at Bo’ness Town Hall from 11am to 3.30pm. Entry is free, though donations are welcome.

The craft fair offers an opportunity to pick up some Christmas gifts while supporting both local businesses and The Fair Day. Santa will also be visiting between 12 noon and 2pm. Tickets to meet Santa and receive a small gift are £2.50 per person (adults/carers do not require a ticket) and can be booked here. All funds will go directly to the Fair.

The special fundraising screening of Love Actually at The Hippodrome is the perfect way to get into the festive spirit while supporting a great cause.

Tickets are £17, which includes a cocktail/mulled wine and popcorn, or alternatively £10 for the film only.