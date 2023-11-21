Festive events: Carrongrange High School to host Christmas market
A Grangemouth school will be hosting their Christmas market next month and they are inviting everyone to join them.
Carrongrange High School will be holding the event on Thursday, December 7from 10am until noon.
Entry is £1 at the door and that enters you into a free prize draw.
There will be lots on offer, including pupil made crafts, small business crafts, home baking, coffee and one that is sure to be popular, an opportunity to have your photograph taken with Santa.
Cash preferred for purchases.