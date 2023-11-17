A festive day of entertainment and fun is being held in Grangemouth on Saturday after community groups and local businesses got together to make it happen.

The event on Saturday will replace the traditional Christmas light switch-on which was cancelled by the council in a bid to save money.

However, the lights are now on in the town and members of Grangemouth and Skinflats Community Council, Bowhouse Community Association, Friends of Inchyra Park, the ‘Loo Crew’, the Rotary Club and Kersiebank Community Project have joined forces to put on an afternoon to remember.

The entertainment kicks off at 1.30 pm with Sacred Heart school choir, followed by Highland dancers, then performances from Project Theatre and the Young Portonians.

Project Theatre youngsters will again be putting on a show for the crowds in Grangemouth. Pic: Scott Louden

Camelon Pipe Band will also provide some music at around 3.30 pm while the Gala Day Queen and her retinue will also be there at 4pm to add a royal touch to the day.

They are all very grateful to local estate agent and lawyers, Pacitti Jones, who are hosting a hot chocolate station in their offices at 3 La Porte Precinct.

The solicitors have also joined forces with the Rotary Club who promise that younger visitors will get the chance to meet a very special guest.

People can also get a hot drink or soup as well as a treat from Kersiebank Community Project in the precinct.

Pamela Young of the Loo Crew said: “It has been very quickly arranged but we really wanted to do something and we hope it will be a great event.

“Everyone from the community has really come together to make it happen, including local businesses.”