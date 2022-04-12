Ferry Fair bookshop re-opens

Ferry Fair Committee chairperson Tracy Guyan thanked all who had supported the refurbishment.

She said: “The sun shone on the day, hopefully this is a good omen for Ferry Fair week.

“The re-opening couldn’t have happened without the help and support of various people within our community.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(L to R) Herald Charlie Doga, Ferry Fair Chairperson Tracy Guyan and Queen Grace Higgins. Outside the refurbished Ferry Fair bookshop.

"Thanks go out to Rosebery Hall, The Rotary, Maisies, Ferguson Carpets & Flooring, Louise Wilson and Lewis, our enthusiastic junior committee member.