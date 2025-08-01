Fed up Grangemouth residents report hearing constant 'drilling' noise

Residents of Grangemouth are well used to noise pollution but a recent incessant “drilling” sound has really got under the skin of some householders.

A resident of the town’s Garry Place said: “There’s a low frequency drilling type noise which is vibrating through my house. This is going on 24/7. It's not so bad when going about your day with other typical background noise but laying in a quiet bedroom at night it's very obvious.

"It's one of those sounds that once you notice it you can't get it out of your head.”

Some fed up householders have contacted Falkirk Council regarding the disturbance.

It was stated the noise was due to work going on at Ineos in Grangemouth and would last until mid August (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"They told me there had been similar complaints and it was apparently work being carried out at Ineos which would continue until at least mid August. If this is the case, it has to stop during night hours before I go insane.

"Last night I had to wear uncomfortable foam ear plugs and eventually fell asleep out of sheer tiredness. Over the last couple of weeks when I first noticed it I kept thinking it's just temporary work and it will be over tomorrow.

"It's now got to the point that I've had enough.”

Just last month Grangemouth Community Council stated it had received a number of reports regarding “noise pollution” in the industrial area of the town.

Posting on their Facebook site, the community council stated: “We have been made aware of ongoing noise pollution coming from industrial sites believed to be from the east of the town.

"If you are experiencing issues please report this to SEPA.”

