Fed Falkirk wee ones bouncing to banish those summer break blues

By James Trimble
Published 17th Jul 2025, 09:35 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 09:35 BST
The school holidays are just into their second week and if boredom is becoming an issue then the Helix Park has something big and bouncy to burn off

Scotland’s largest inflatable theme park – Bounce in the Park – will be full of air and ready to take a pounding from hordes of youngsters from Thursday, July 17 to Monday, July 21.

Featuring assault courses and giants slides, the bounce in the park session times are noon to 2pm, 2.10pm to 4.10pm and 4.20pm to 6.20pm.

