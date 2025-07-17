Fed Falkirk wee ones bouncing to banish those summer break blues
The school holidays are just into their second week and if boredom is becoming an issue then the Helix Park has something big and bouncy to burn off
Scotland’s largest inflatable theme park – Bounce in the Park – will be full of air and ready to take a pounding from hordes of youngsters from Thursday, July 17 to Monday, July 21.
Featuring assault courses and giants slides, the bounce in the park session times are noon to 2pm, 2.10pm to 4.10pm and 4.20pm to 6.20pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.