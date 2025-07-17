The school holidays are just into their second week and if boredom is becoming an issue then the Helix Park has something big and bouncy to burn off

Scotland’s largest inflatable theme park – Bounce in the Park – will be full of air and ready to take a pounding from hordes of youngsters from Thursday, July 17 to Monday, July 21.

Featuring assault courses and giants slides, the bounce in the park session times are noon to 2pm, 2.10pm to 4.10pm and 4.20pm to 6.20pm.

