Fears grow for missing woman, 23, last seen in Larbert
Zoe Williams, 23, was last seen around 11.20am in the Stirling Road area of Larbert.
Police described Zoe as 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build with light brown hair which is highlighted.
She was wearing a grey hooded top with White Fox written on it, tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and black Adidas trainers when last seen.
Inspector David Ferguson said: “I am appealing to members of the public to please keep a look out for Zoe.
"Concern is growing for her welfare and we want to trace her as soon as possible.
“Zoe is known to travel to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling."
Anyone who has seen Zoe or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland urgently on 101, quoting 1013 of Monday, April 7.
