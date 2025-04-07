Fears grow for missing woman, 23, last seen in Larbert

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 7th Apr 2025, 14:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Concerns are growing for a missing young woman last seen earlier today.

Zoe Williams, 23, was last seen around 11.20am in the Stirling Road area of Larbert.

Police described Zoe as 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build with light brown hair which is highlighted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was wearing a grey hooded top with White Fox written on it, tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and black Adidas trainers when last seen.

Concerns are growing for Zoe Williams. Pic: ContributedConcerns are growing for Zoe Williams. Pic: Contributed
Concerns are growing for Zoe Williams. Pic: Contributed

Inspector David Ferguson said: “I am appealing to members of the public to please keep a look out for Zoe.

"Concern is growing for her welfare and we want to trace her as soon as possible.

“Zoe is known to travel to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Stirling."

Anyone who has seen Zoe or has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland urgently on 101, quoting 1013 of Monday, April 7.

Related topics:LarbertPoliceAdidas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice