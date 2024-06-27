Fears grow for missing teen last seen in Linlithgow area

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 27th Jun 2024, 15:40 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 16:19 BST
Concerns are growing for a teenager missing since Tuesday.

Megan Docherty was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, June 25, at Woodcockdale on the A706 south west of Linlithgow.

She is described as around 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with long, light brown hair. She wears glasses.

When last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt with a unicorn motif and pink leggings.

Megan Docherty was last seen on Tuesday. Pic: ContributedMegan Docherty was last seen on Tuesday. Pic: Contributed
Megan Docherty was last seen on Tuesday. Pic: Contributed

Megan may be travelling with an older woman in a blue Kia Sportage, registration SK73 DYM.

Inspector Richard Homewood said: “Concerns are growing for Megan’s welfare and it is important we trace her to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Megan or knows where she might be to get in touch with us.

“We are also keen to trace the car she may be travelling in.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3698 of Tuesday, June 25.

