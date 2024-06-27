Fears grow for missing teen last seen in Linlithgow area
and live on Freeview channel 276
Megan Docherty was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, June 25, at Woodcockdale on the A706 south west of Linlithgow.
She is described as around 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with long, light brown hair. She wears glasses.
When last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt with a unicorn motif and pink leggings.
Megan may be travelling with an older woman in a blue Kia Sportage, registration SK73 DYM.
Inspector Richard Homewood said: “Concerns are growing for Megan’s welfare and it is important we trace her to make sure she is safe and well.
“We are asking anyone who has seen Megan or knows where she might be to get in touch with us.
“We are also keen to trace the car she may be travelling in.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3698 of Tuesday, June 25.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.