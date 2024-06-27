Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Concerns are growing for a teenager missing since Tuesday.

Megan Docherty was last seen on the morning of Tuesday, June 25, at Woodcockdale on the A706 south west of Linlithgow.

She is described as around 5ft 5ins, of slim build, with long, light brown hair. She wears glasses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When last seen she was wearing a white t-shirt with a unicorn motif and pink leggings.

Megan Docherty was last seen on Tuesday. Pic: Contributed

Megan may be travelling with an older woman in a blue Kia Sportage, registration SK73 DYM.

Inspector Richard Homewood said: “Concerns are growing for Megan’s welfare and it is important we trace her to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Megan or knows where she might be to get in touch with us.

“We are also keen to trace the car she may be travelling in.”