Fearless granny, family and friends brave the heights at the Falkirk Wheel for young Frazer

A grandmother joined her son and some family friends to abseil 100 feet down from the Falkirk Wheel to raise vital cash for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Sandy Murphy, 57, took part in the event on Saturday, March 15, to support her grandson Frazer Murphy, 11, who lives with congenital nemaline myopathy.

The St Francis Xavier’s Primary School pupil was diagnosed with the rare condition at the age of five and now requires a ventilator at night to help him with his breathing, is fed through a PEG tube in his stomach, and uses a powerchair to get around.

He is one of more than 110,000 people of all ages in the UK living with muscle wasting and weakening conditions, which Muscular Dystrophy UK seeks to provide help and support for.

Young Frazer Murphy's drive to get on and enjoy his life despite his rare condition was the inspiration behind Team Frazer and their Falkirk Wheel abseil (Picture: Submitted)

Sandy took on the abseil challenge to raise money for the charity and was joined by her youngest son Euan McGuire, 20, and her friends Linda Anderson, Pauline Doucey, Sandra Johnston, and Grace McMillan.

Team Frazer, as they are know collectively, raised almost £2000 to help fund life-changing support for people in Scotland.

Sandy is certainly no stranger to fundraising, having organised multiple cake sales in the past.

However, this was her first abseil.

“I think I’ve really got the fundraising bug,” she said. “I’ve previously raised money through my baking, but wanted to do something outside my comfort zone. So, when I saw the Falkirk Wheel Abseil, I thought ‘why not?’.

“My youngest son Euan and four of my friends agreed to sign up with me and it’s been a real team effort. I was a bit nervous as I don’t love heights, but it was an amazing experience.

“There was real team spirit on the day and the whole family were there to support us. Frazer was so proud, and we were doing it for him. He never complains and just gets on with things.

"He’s a lovely boy, very considerate of others. In a lot of ways, he’s just like all other boys his age. He loves his computer games, enjoys baking, plays football in his powerchair, and goes to a mainstream school.

“However, he tires very easily and the things most of us take for granted cause him consistent pain and fatigue. Despite the challenges he faces he always pushes himself to do things.”

Sandy and Team Frazer were only too happy to coin in cash for Muscular Dystrophy UK, for all the support they had given Frazer.

“My daughter Jodie is just amazing,” said Sandy. “She seems to take it all in her stride and does everything she can to ensure Frazer gets the support he needs to live his best life.

“Muscular Dystrophy UK has been a real lifeline, especially in the early days, helping to navigate some very difficult and often frightening times. As a family, we’re

incredibly grateful for the work the charity does – the support and research, and I hope this fundraising goes some way to help so that other families can benefit.”

As part of the team’s fundraising efforts, another friend of Sandy’s, Helen Taylor, is helping to organise a Spring Fair on April 13 and the proceeds will go towards the Muscular Dystrophy UK.

