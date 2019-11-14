FDAMH’s cafe community is growing in Falkirk

Falkirk and District Association for Mental Health (FDAMH) now has almost 30 community cafes at participating venues throughout the Falkirk area.

The Welcome Cafe initiative, which started in June, aims to provide a space for people in cafés and restaurants to strike up a conversation with someone they do not know and help beat isolation and loneliness.

FDAMH’s project aims to get people sitting together in various coffee shops and cafes throughout the Falkirk area

Jim Thompson, of FDAMH, said: “If someone is sitting on their own they can ask staff to put our ‘Share My Table’ notice on their table so people will know they can come and site down beside them.”

As FDAMH knows, talking to people is one of the most important factors in maintaining mental wellbeing and they believe this project is the perfect way to allow lonely, possibly shy, people to interact with others.

And when a business agrees to take part it shows they are concerned for their local community.

Visit www.fdamh.org.uk for more.