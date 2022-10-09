Construction engineer Brian Glendinning, 43, from Kincardine was starting a new role at a BP oil refinery when he was cuffed and taken to a holding cell on the 12th of September.

Now he’s facing extradition after being served an “Interpol Red Notice from Qatar” which campaigners have branded ‘outrageous’.

Distraught family are worried he will be sent to Qatar where human rights violations are notorious and jailed then never allowed to leave the country.

Brian with his wife Kimberly, daughters Heidi and Lexi and son Bailey

His brother John has launched an online fundraiser to save Brian from Qatar jail. In less than 24 hours more than a hundred people have given more than £4800 of the £40,000 target.

John said his brother went to Iraq to earn money but instead is being treated like ‘a crime lord’.

“Brian is a hardworking man who has always put his family first. He is the life and soul of any family occasion or party, where he earns the name happy feet (given to his dancing skills).

“Anyone who meets Brian ends up calling him friend, much loved and well liked in the village of Kincardine where he was brought up and still lives today”.

“This is a huge shock. How could they extradite him over a small bank debt? It’s not even a crime.

“Qatar does this all the time as an extortion method. Brian had been in touch with the bank and was making repayments. When he went over to Iraq it was to earn money, take care of his family and pay bills.

“Qatar seems to think it’s better to throw him in prison and punish him rather than let him earn to repay his debt. Either way, this is unacceptable. Qatar misuses the Interpol database and reports debts as ‘fraud’ so they can get it published.

“This is wrong. Brian needs urgent help. Even if he goes to prison and serves a sentence, they will never let him leave until his debt is paid but he won't be allowed to work or have a work permit.

“It’s a ridiculous situation. Please help Brian, his wife Kimberly, son Bailey, daughters Heidi and Lezi and granddaughter Frankie.

Interpol expert Radha Stirling, founder of Interpol and Extradition Reform (IPEX), said: “I spoke with Brian’s mother Margaret. She was distraught and in tears. It really is a nightmare for his family.”

“The bank deliberately activates wrongful Interpol Notices as a debt collection tactic akin to extortion. They wait for a customer to be arrested and hope the parents will dispose of assets and pay the debt themselves.

“The bank usually asks for substantially more than what was owed, knowing parents will pay anything to keep their children out of jail. It works for them but makes a mockery of Interpol and extradition courts”.