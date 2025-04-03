Father and daughter fundraisers invite people to Sit with Strathcarron at Falkirk area landmarks

Lynsey and Graham Gow will be taking the chair to different locations in Falkirk this weekend - Callendar Park, the High Street and the Kelpies. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Members of the public are being invited to Sit with Strathcarron this weekend as a refurbished arm chair visits some local landmarks.

The special chair, which has been re-upholstered with Strathcarron Snowdrop Tartan and t-shirts supporting the Fankerton hospice, is heading on a wee tour in a bid to help a dad and daughter with their fundraising efforts.

Lynsey Gow and her dad Graham will be heading to Everest Base Camp later this year raising funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

They are currently looking to raise £20,000 for the local facility, which costs over £16,000 a day to run.

And their latest fundraiser this weekend sees the chair at its heart.

Lynsey’s mum has given the old chair a makeover.

Now the father and daughter are inviting people to come and #SitwithStrathcarron.

They will be taking the chair to three local venues over the course of the weekend and can be found in Callendar Park at 10am on Saturday and on Falkirk High Street at 11.30am. On Sunday, the chair will be at the Kelpies from noon.

Lynsey said: “From an old chair my fabby mum has given it new life and turned it into something a bit special.

"Thank you to Taffled Threads for the donation of the official Strathcarron Snowdrop Tartan and Strathcarron Hospice for the t-shirts and ribbons to help make it look amazing.

"The chair will be auctioned off in a few weeks but in the mean time come visit us.”

The Sit with Strathcarron idea is just the latest fundraiser being organised to boost the pair’s total.

They are determined to reach their £20,000 target for the charity.

Lynsey explained: “Strathcarron Hospice has always been a charity we have both supported over the years however, never required to use their services.

"That has changed as close family members have needed them to provide valuable care in those last heartbreaking moments. Thanks to them we as a family are so grateful for the care, love and support they provided not just our family but to everyone they help through difficult times.

"We want to now support them by raising vital funds to ensure they can continue with this service.”

Others planned over the coming months include a coffee afternoon in Polmont Church Hall on April 26 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm and a whisky tasting at Polmont Bowling Club on May 30.

To support their fundraising, visit their online fundraising page at https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/fundraisers/lynsey-grahams-great-big-trek