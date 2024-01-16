Farmhouse to be demolished to make way for council housing in Hallglen
Falkirk Council lodged a second condition discharge application on Monday, January 15 with its own planning officers to demolish the former farm steading at Woodend Farm, in Hallglen Road, Hallglen to form 12 houses.
In 2022 Falkirk Council began work on a £27 million pound development to build 111 new council homes at the Woodend Farm site – at the time the council stated the existing farmhouse and steading would be “sympathetically restored”.
The council was granted listed building consent on March 20, 2020 to develop the site.