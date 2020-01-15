Family’s appeal to grant Braes teen Ashlee Easton access to life-saving vaccine

The family of a teenage girl who has battled cancer for seven years have made an urgent plea for help to enable her to access potentially life-saving treatment.

Ashlee Easton was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma aged just six and has relapsed twice since then, most recently in November 2018.

The 13-year-old, of Brightons, started her last cycle of immunotherapy on Monday, a process her mum Lisa is praying the brave Braes High pupil won’t have to go through again if the family can raise the £239,000 needed to allow Ashlee to receive a bivalent vaccine in New York which could prevent the cancer from returning.

So far, the Ashlee’s Neuroblastoma Appeal campaign has generated more than half of that total. However, more money and fundraising ideas are desperately needed.

Social media users are being urged to share a post on the campaign’s Facebook page detailing possible ways of coining in cash for the appeal, from bake sales and bad tie days to karaoke nights and keep-fit-athons.

Outlining the vaccine’s importance, Lisa said: “It would mean the world.

“The alternative was watching and waiting for the disease to come back and her to relapse which just wasn’t an option.

“There have been kids who have relapsed and have done well after this vaccine and are living healthy lives. It has a high percentage rate. We just hope everybody will get behind us and give Ashlee a chance to lead a normal life.”

Visit www.ashappeal.co.uk for more information on how to make a donation.