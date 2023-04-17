Gary Robertson died from serious injuries after falling from a platform nearly 30-feet in the air.

The father-of-two from Cowdenbeath was working at the decommissioned power station as it was being prepared for demolition.

Demolition firm Brown & Mason were fined just £5000 after bosses admitted health and safety failings that led to the father’s death.

Karen Robertson whose husband Gary died after an accident at Longannet Power Station. Pic: Digby Brown

But after settling a civil action Gary’s wife said the stark difference in outcomes shows there is a need for justice reforms so businesses guilty of fatal accidents face tougher punishments.

Karen Robertson, 57, said: “Something is clearly wrong with sentencing guidelines because a £5000 fine is disgusting – Gary’s funeral even cost more than that.

“We need to make sure the laws designed to hold people accountable can’t be manipulated to let those responsible escape justice.”

Gary died in February 2019 at the decommissioned Firth of Forth site. The grandfather-of-three was with a colleague in an area known as Coronation Street when he fell after a metal grating panel on a pipe bridge platform gave way. He remained conscious after the fall but suffered a cardiac arrest a short time after and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gary and Karen Robertson. Pic: Contributed

Gary’s passing had a profound impact on his family. Retire social care worker Karen had been with her husband for 38 years – they were married for 33 years, had two children together and three grandchildren.

She said: “What happens after these kinds of things is just horrendous. You find yourself in an unexpected and cold world – it’s all investigations, fiscals and paperwork and the way these people talk to you I think they forget that while it might be normal in their lives, it’s not normal in the lives of those affected.

“The first thing Gary’s employers sent to me was his P45. And even after the civil case they’ve still never given an apology.

“Closure is not a word that will ever resonate with me because I will never feel like the criminal action ended in a way that we or Gary deserved. “I screamed in court when I learned about the sentence.

“All it taught me was that the employers, the criminal system, the sheriff… it was like they cared more about following paperwork than us.”

Digby Brown Solicitors investigated the circumstances of the Gary’s accident in parallel with the criminal investigation. Lawyers gathered evidence that showed Brown & Mason failed to follow expected health and safety guidelines and failed to provide a safe working environment that would have prevented the incident from happening.

Innes Laing, Partner at Digby Brown, said: “What happened to Gary was utterly devastating and what makes it more difficult for the family was learning just how avoidable it was.

“I know they were extremely disappointed at the outcome of the criminal sentencing – a sentiment that was echoed by the public.