Family pay tribute to motorcyclist who died in crash in Falkirk area
James Cochrane, 67, was on his motorbike when it was involved in a collision with a van on Thursday, November 7.
The incident took place around 11.50am on Bellsdyke Road, at the junction with Kincardine Road.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement, his wife Jackylyn described him as her “rock”.
She said: “Jimmy was my rock, my best friend and my soul mate. Rest in peace my darling until we meet again, your loving wife Jackylyn and daughters Kelly and Stephanie. We love and miss you dad.”
Constable Ben Alexander of the Road Policing Unit said: “My thoughts remain with the family and friends of James at this difficult time.
“Our investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1269 of November 7.”
