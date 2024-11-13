Family pay tribute to motorcyclist who died in crash in Falkirk area

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 13th Nov 2024
The family of a man killed in a crash near Carronshore last week have paid tribute.

James Cochrane, 67, was on his motorbike when it was involved in a collision with a van on Thursday, November 7.

The incident took place around 11.50am on Bellsdyke Road, at the junction with Kincardine Road.

Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Cochrane died in the crash last week. Pic: ContributedJames Cochrane died in the crash last week. Pic: Contributed
James Cochrane died in the crash last week. Pic: Contributed

In a statement, his wife Jackylyn described him as her “rock”.

She said: “Jimmy was my rock, my best friend and my soul mate. Rest in peace my darling until we meet again, your loving wife Jackylyn and daughters Kelly and Stephanie. We love and miss you dad.”

Constable Ben Alexander of the Road Policing Unit said: “My thoughts remain with the family and friends of James at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 1269 of November 7.”

