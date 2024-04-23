Family of tragic former Grangemouth dad win review into 'flawed' stroke symptoms

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The relatives of former Grangemouth man Tony Bundy have been campaigning for the change since his unexpected death in June last year and believe “flawed” assessments are leading to needless loss of life.

News of the review follows their meeting with the Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care last week and as the number of people suffering strokes in Scotland reaches a record high.

The current education around spotting early signs of stroke is based on FAST: Face – ask the person to smile; Arms – can they raise both arms; Speech – can they speak clearly; Time – see any of the signs and call 999 right away.

The Bundy family has campaigned for a review of stroke symptoms, left to right James, Tony, Selena and Anthea. Pic: Contributed

However, after the circumstances surrounding the tragic loss of 53-year-old Tony, his wife and adult children called for the education message to be upgraded to BE FAST – incorporating a loss of balance and eyes struggling to focus.

When Tony first became unwell during a trip to Glasgow, he lost his balance, his eyes were struggling to focus, he suffered cold sweats and was being violently sick.

However, his symptoms did not include a drooping face, arms struggling to be raise or slurred speech and medical staff did not suspect he was having a stroke.

He was left for five hours in a corridor at Glasgow Royal Infirmary’s A&E before he had his fatal stroke.

Tony was then rushed to the intensive care unit at the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but never regained consciousness and died four days later surrounded by his family.

The Bundy family believe that if there was greater awareness of stroke symptoms out with FAST, their husband and father would still be with them today.

Last week, Tony’s wife Selena and son James, met Neil Gray, the health minister, at the Scottish Parliament to discuss their BE FAST campaign.

As well as sharing Tony’s story, they gave details of the research they have conducted about the effectiveness of BE FAST compared to FAST.

Two days later it was announced that a review would be carried out.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care met with the Bundy family to hear their experience and has asked the advisor to the Chief Medical Officer to conduct a review of education around stroke symptoms for clinical staff.”

Following the announcement James Bundy, who is a Conservative councillor for Falkirk North, said: “It’s a step forward but this cannot be the final outcome.

“Increasing knowledge of stroke symptoms amongst medical staff is a welcome step. The more knowledge that is held, the more lives that will be saved due to people getting access to fast treatment.

“Yet, the question I ask myself is this: Why will the public health campaign not be updated to incorporate more symptoms of stroke? Medical staff having more information about stroke is not useful if patients suffering stroke don’t turn up to A&E.

“Let’s trust the people of Scotland with information that could save their lives. “When people in Scotland, or their loved ones, suffer a stroke, all of us should be in a position that we know the correct response is to “BE FAST” and seek emergency treatment.”

The Bundy family have also been busy fundraising for the Stroke Association and are hosting an afternoon tea at Falkirk Stadium on June 2.