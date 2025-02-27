Family of Scott Martin taking part in The Kelpies Experience in his memory

Family and friends of a tragic young boxer are to climb a Falkirk landmark to raise funds for a foundation set up in his memory.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Martin was only 16 when he died on January 1, 2021, after struggling for some time with his mental health.

Only weeks later his mum, Samantha Merrilees, set up the Scott Martin Foundation in the hope that it could help other young people who found themselves in similar circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In little over four years it has raised thousands of pounds to raise awareness of youth suicide and mental health; educate and enable people to support youngsters with poor mental health; and offer support and care to those in need.

Samantha Merrilees, centre, and family members will be fundraising for The Scott Martin Foundation later this year. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Falkirk community and further afield has taken the charity to its hearts, running fundraising events and donating to the cause Sam and husband Andrew have spent so much time working on in the hope that other families don’t suffer the heartbreak theirs has.

Their latest fundraiser will see them reach for the sky when they take part in The Kelpies Experience on Sunday, May 11.

Sam and Andrew have a 16-strong team and will be joined by some family members, Scott’s friends and a couple of small business owners who have supported them from day one of the foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, which Scottish Canals has organised specially for charities to fundraise, they will all take part in a series of climbs, literally taking them straight to the horse’s mouth.

Supporters of The Scott Martin Foundation will be taking part in The Kelpies Experience later this year. Pic: Peter Sandground

Those taking part will use a series of seven ladders, cables crossing, suspended platforms, nets and aerial course features before descending back down to ground level either by abseil or a quick flight device.

Sam, who admits she is terrified of heights, is determined to reach the top in memory of Scott.

She said: “It will be mentally and physically challenging. Any donations will be used to support children and young people’s mental health across Falkirk, allowing the Scott’s foundation to ensure the support we have established locally can always be available and easily accessible.”

They’ve set up a JustGiving page and you can donate here