Family of Scott Martin taking part in The Kelpies Experience in his memory
Scott Martin was only 16 when he died on January 1, 2021, after struggling for some time with his mental health.
Only weeks later his mum, Samantha Merrilees, set up the Scott Martin Foundation in the hope that it could help other young people who found themselves in similar circumstances.
In little over four years it has raised thousands of pounds to raise awareness of youth suicide and mental health; educate and enable people to support youngsters with poor mental health; and offer support and care to those in need.
The Falkirk community and further afield has taken the charity to its hearts, running fundraising events and donating to the cause Sam and husband Andrew have spent so much time working on in the hope that other families don’t suffer the heartbreak theirs has.
Their latest fundraiser will see them reach for the sky when they take part in The Kelpies Experience on Sunday, May 11.
Sam and Andrew have a 16-strong team and will be joined by some family members, Scott’s friends and a couple of small business owners who have supported them from day one of the foundation.
On the day, which Scottish Canals has organised specially for charities to fundraise, they will all take part in a series of climbs, literally taking them straight to the horse’s mouth.
Those taking part will use a series of seven ladders, cables crossing, suspended platforms, nets and aerial course features before descending back down to ground level either by abseil or a quick flight device.
Sam, who admits she is terrified of heights, is determined to reach the top in memory of Scott.
She said: “It will be mentally and physically challenging. Any donations will be used to support children and young people’s mental health across Falkirk, allowing the Scott’s foundation to ensure the support we have established locally can always be available and easily accessible.”
