Family of Cole Cooper confirm funeral details

The family of Cole Cooper have confirmed a date for his funeral.

The 19-year-old went missing in May and his body was found four weeks later in woods near Kilsyth Road in Banknock.

Hundreds of volunteers joined specialist teams in the search for the missing teenager.

Cole’s aunt, Aimee Tennie, posted this week on the Facebook page set up to find Cole, confirming the funeral details.

A funeral mass will take place at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bonnybridge on Saturday, August 9, followed by a celebration of life at Bannockburn crematorium.

The family have asked that those attending wear something blue as that was Cole’s favourite colour.

The post on social media said: “This journey has been incredibly difficult and there remain many unanswered questions.

"We are deeply grateful for the continued support we have received from you all throughout this horrifying time. We finally have a date that we can now lay our Cole to eternal rest.

“For everyone that has followed Cole’s story, for those whom his story has touched the hearts of, for those who have shared, liked and commented during his disappearance, for those that attended his searches, for those who provided us with information, for those who may have known Cole, and for his friends. We would be honoured to have you all there.

"Although incredibly heart-breaking and unfair this has been for Cole, we want this to be a celebration of his life.

"Forever 19 and he had forever to go. We want his funeral to celebrate his 19 years in this life time, to show his funny, charming, and loving personality. We would appreciate if everyone could wear something blue to honour his favourite colour.

“We ask you all in one last plea to demonstrate how loved our Cole was, so please join our family, everyone is welcome.”