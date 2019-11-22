Family mourn unexpected death of Camelon funeral boss John O’Connor

Hundreds of people have registered their sympathy with the family of well known funeral director John O’Connor (59), who died peacefully at his home in Camelon yesterday.

In an announcement on social media Mr O’Connor’s family spoke feelingly of their grief at the unexpected passing of the man who was mainstay of John O’Connor Family Funeral Directors, based in Main Street.

Friend Billy Welsh said: “He was a fantastic friend - he was the sort of man whose door you could chap at any time, and he would always do his best to help.”

He leaves wife, Marie, and sons Paul and Steven.

In their social media post the family state: “Marie, Paul, Steven and the whole O’Connor family are so deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of our much loved husband, dad, father in law, papa, brother, brother in law and uncle, John, who passed away peacefully at his own home in Camelon on Thursday.

“John was a wonderful Funeral Director who helped many local families through the loss of their own family members, but first and foremost he was a husband, dad and papa.

“Paul and Steven will endeavour to carry on their dad’s good name with helping local families, but we hope that you can bear with us during this incredibly difficult time.

“We shall announce the service details in due course and would like to take this opportunity to thank every single person that has taken the time to contact us with messages of sympathy and support, your kindness and beautiful words are greatly appreciated.”