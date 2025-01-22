Family host fundraiser for dementia charities in Larbert venue

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 22nd Jan 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 10:50 BST
A family has organised an event to support dementia charities after several relatives were diagnosed with the condition.

The fundraising night will take place on Saturday, March 15 at 7pm in Larbert’s Tryst Golf Club.

This will be the seventh event Rachael Higgins has organised with her mother, Anne Higgins, in support of Alzheimer Scotland and Lewy Body Dementia after close family members were affected.

Rachael said: “Over the years, with the generous support of our community, we have raised almost £10,000 for these charities, as well as for local care homes and clubs in Falkirk and Edinburgh.

The event will raise funds for Alzheimer Scotland and Lewy Body Society. Pic: Contributed

"It would mean so much to us to raise awareness of dementia and the incredible work being done by these organisations to support those affected.”

Tickets, costing £15, are on sale now and include a raffle, an auction, a buffet, quiz and a disco by DJ, Ray.

Further details on how to obtain tickets are available here

