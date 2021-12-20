Family fun with Santa on Camelon canal

The Go Forth and Clyde charity – which aims to promote the canal for the benefit of the local community and the environment – organised the Alexander Dennis Ltd-sponsored event, which took place on Sunday at Lock 16 in Camelon and saw special guest Santa navigating the locks in Go Forth and Clyde’s Jaggy Thistle canal barge, a 32-foot long self-drive canal boat that carries up to eight passengers which is suitable for all ages and comes completely equipped with facilities to cook food and prepare drinks.

Unfortunately, due to the rise of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, some of the charity’s planned indoor and close contact activities did not go ahead.

Santa arrived on Go Forth and Clyde's distinctive purple canal barge the Jaggy Thistle

Colin Butterwick, Go Forth and Clyde chairman, said: “We are very grateful to our sponsor Alexander Dennis Ltd. for supporting our event. We are also grateful to Class One for providing safety barriers and all the local people and businesses that donated to our raffle.

"We are a new charity, run by volunteers for volunteers and the community. This family event was a great way for us to introduce ourselves to the community.

Andy Gardner, Operations Director of Alexander Dennis in Falkirk said ‘We’re delighted to be able to support a local event like this. The event itself brough some much needed cheer, and allowed the local community to witness some Christmas magic.

"We’re delighted to welcome Go Forth and Clyde and their activities to the local area.”

