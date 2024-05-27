Family fun for all at Falkirk Wheel's Revolution Festival 2024 in pictures

The event offered a great day out with a wide range of activities on offer for all to enjoy.

The festival, which is a celebration of the revolving boat lift’s opening in 2002, this year also saw a flotilla taking place to kick off the day’s events.

Families had the chance to enjoy all the regular activities that the attraction has to offer including crazy golf, e-boat rides, archery, waterzorbs, and boat trips on the Wheel.

There was also some added entertainment with live music, a dog show and a chance to meet and greet some favourite characters. There was also some colourful fun in the afternoon with the annual chalk fight.

The Forth and Clyde Canal Society ran 20 minute boat trips for all to enjoy.

The festival was organised by Scottish Canals in partnership with Scottish Waterways for All and the Lowland Canal Association.

Do you recognise anyone in our photographs from the day’s events?

