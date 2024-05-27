Revolution Festival was back this year at the Falkirk Wheel and proved a hit with visitors. (Pics: Garry F McHarg)Revolution Festival was back this year at the Falkirk Wheel and proved a hit with visitors. (Pics: Garry F McHarg)
Family fun for all at Falkirk Wheel's Revolution Festival 2024 in pictures

By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th May 2024, 15:12 BST
There was a day of fun for the whole family at the Falkirk Wheel on Saturday as the annual Revolution Festival took place.

The event offered a great day out with a wide range of activities on offer for all to enjoy.

The festival, which is a celebration of the revolving boat lift’s opening in 2002, this year also saw a flotilla taking place to kick off the day’s events.

Families had the chance to enjoy all the regular activities that the attraction has to offer including crazy golf, e-boat rides, archery, waterzorbs, and boat trips on the Wheel.

There was also some added entertainment with live music, a dog show and a chance to meet and greet some favourite characters. There was also some colourful fun in the afternoon with the annual chalk fight.

The Forth and Clyde Canal Society ran 20 minute boat trips for all to enjoy.

The festival was organised by Scottish Canals in partnership with Scottish Waterways for All and the Lowland Canal Association.

Do you recognise anyone in our photographs from the day’s events?

Visitors enjoy a boat ride on the Forth and Clyde Canal.

1. Revolution Festival 2024

Visitors enjoy a boat ride on the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Photo Sales
Visitors queue for the waterzorbs on Saturday.

2. Revolution Festival 2024

Visitors queue for the waterzorbs on Saturday.

Photo Sales
Lunch time at the festival.

3. Revolution Festival 2024

Lunch time at the festival.

Photo Sales
Visitors enjoy the activities at the 22nd anniversary event.

4. Revolution Festival 2024

Visitors enjoy the activities at the 22nd anniversary event.

Photo Sales
Related topics:Scottish Canals