A performance from X-Factor star Caitlyn Vanbeck is just one of the many things planned for the celebrations on Saturday, May marking the anniversary of the opening of the world’s only rotating boat lift.

Scottish Canals have a family fun day planned at the local attraction and they hope that everyone will join them for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rascals Roadshow will be hosting on the main stage combining live vocal performances with interactive family fun, a musical journey through the life of The Falkirk Wheel, dancing, prizes and much more.

A family fun day is planned at The Falkirk Wheel on Saturday, May 20 to mark the rotating boat lift's 21st birthday.

Headlining and opening the event from 11.30am will be Caitlyn Vanbeck, from the 2016 series of X-Factor. Having made it all the way through to the six-chair challenge and wowing Simon Cowell in particular with her incredible vocal talents, Caitlyn is a primary teacher in Edinburgh who enjoys performing at any given opportunity. She cannot wait to make her debut at The Falkirk Wheel.

Richard Millar, Scottish Canals interim CEO, said: “One of Scotland’s busiest tourist attractions, The Falkirk Wheel attracts visitors from all over the world keen to marvel at the working sculpture. To mark 21 years, we’ve got some great activities planned throughout the day, I would encourage everyone to come along and help us celebrate this special birthday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be face painting, stilt walkers, bubble performers and the chance to meet some gorgeous little goats who live the most wonderful family life in the Scottish Borders. Entry to the event is free, with the activities on offer a mixture of free and paid for. Other activities on the day include prize archery, canoe hire, Eboat hire, mini golf, water zorbs, bumper boats, chalk fights and copious amounts of cake.

Boat trips on the Wheel will also be running throughout the day giving visitors the chance to experience the attraction for themselves. The fun day runs from 10am to 5pm.

Caitlyn Vanbeck, who appeared on X-Factor in 2016, will be performing at The Wheel's 21st anniversary celebrations.

The Falkirk Wheel opened as part of The Millenium Link, a £83.4m project that restored Scotland’s inland waterways to a navigable state for the first time since the 1960s. The Wheel replaced a flight of 11 locks that once stepped the Union Canal down to the level of the Forth and Clyde over a distance of 1.5km that took more than a day to traverse. Now, The Falkirk Wheel allows vessels to transit between the two canals in just a few minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad