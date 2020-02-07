Family-friendly Mr Tabby needs his forever home

Mr Tabby is fun, lively, playful and purrfectly at home with adults and children - but would prefer a home where is the only pet (so he can get all the attention).

Currently being looked after by Cats Protection his ideal dream home would have a nice safe enclosed garden, away from busy roads.

Indoors he loves playing with his toys, and is a major fan of the Dreamies range of cat snacks - but even without that inducement he is loving and affectionate, and enjoys being made a fuss of.

If you could be interested in become Mr Tabby’s lifelong friend get in touch on 01506 298107 or contact Cats Protection online at www.cats.org.uk/west-lothian and a home visit can easily be arranged.