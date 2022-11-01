Family friendly Hallowe'en fun at the Falkirk Wheel in pictures

The team at the world’s only revolving boat lift had organised a special Hallowe’en experience for those visiting on both Saturday and Sunday.

Among the activities was a family friendly Hallowe’en trail to follow around the site with those completing it receiving a treat.

There was also pumpkin archery and the mini golf course had become haunted and spooky.

There was face painting and a fancy dress competition too.

The Wheel was also the venue this year for adult-only fright nights with visitors travelling on the boat into the dark to discover Boohoo the Clown’s Circus meeting some chilling characters along the way.

And on Sunday night there was a special Hallowe’en SUP in the Sky event with paddleboarders in fancy dress taking the opportunity to board the Wheel after dark.

Photographer Scott Louden was among the visitors to the Wheel for the family friendly activities over the weekend, check out his pictures in our gallery.

