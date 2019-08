Head over to Apex Vets in Denny next weekend to take part in their annual Family Fun and Open Day.

Held in the Winchester Avenue premises from noon till 4pm on Saturday, August 10 it promises to be a fantastic day out for all ages.

There will be lots of animals and reptiles to meet up close, as well as fun and charity stalls, and a bouncy castle.

The event is free to enter so bring your parents, your children and even your family dog.