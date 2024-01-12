Family confirm funeral details for Hector Woodhouse
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hector’s funeral will be held on Monday, January 29, in St Michael’s Church at 10am, thereafter to Camelon Crematorium in Falkirk at 12.15pm.
Family and friends will then be invited to celebrate Hector’s life with a reception at Linlithgow Rugby Club – where he was a long-serving member.
Family flowers only please. There will be a retiral collection for one of Hector’s favourite charities, still to be confirmed.
Hector passed away on Friday, December 29, aged 84. A civil engineer, his first ever job was working on the Forth Road Bridge.
He is known as the Sunshine and Kissing Provost, for his stint at the helm of the Deacons’ Court from 1994 to 1996, as well as for running the chess club at Linlithgow Primary School for many years.