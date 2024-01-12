News you can trust since 1845
Family confirm funeral details for Hector Woodhouse

The family of the late Hector Woodhouse have confirmed his funeral arrangements.
By Julie Currie
Published 12th Jan 2024, 13:27 GMT
Hector’s funeral will be held on Monday, January 29, in St Michael’s Church at 10am, thereafter to Camelon Crematorium in Falkirk at 12.15pm.

Family and friends will then be invited to celebrate Hector’s life with a reception at Linlithgow Rugby Club – where he was a long-serving member.

Family flowers only please. There will be a retiral collection for one of Hector’s favourite charities, still to be confirmed.

Hector Woodhouse sadly passed away on Friday, December 29, aged 84. His funeral will be held on Monday, January 29, in St Michael’s Church at 10am.

Hector passed away on Friday, December 29, aged 84. A civil engineer, his first ever job was working on the Forth Road Bridge.

He is known as the Sunshine and Kissing Provost, for his stint at the helm of the Deacons’ Court from 1994 to 1996, as well as for running the chess club at Linlithgow Primary School for many years.

