The family of the late Hector Woodhouse have confirmed his funeral arrangements.

Hector’s funeral will be held on Monday, January 29, in St Michael’s Church at 10am, thereafter to Camelon Crematorium in Falkirk at 12.15pm.

Family and friends will then be invited to celebrate Hector’s life with a reception at Linlithgow Rugby Club – where he was a long-serving member.

Family flowers only please. There will be a retiral collection for one of Hector’s favourite charities, still to be confirmed.

Hector Woodhouse sadly passed away on Friday, December 29, aged 84.

Hector passed away on Friday, December 29, aged 84. A civil engineer, his first ever job was working on the Forth Road Bridge.