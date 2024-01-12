Family confirm funeral details for Davie Roy
It will take place on Wednesday, January 17, at 10am in St Michael's Parish Church before committal at Linlithgow cemetery at 11.30am. Thereafter, the family invites friends to join them at the Rose Social Club.
There will be a retiral collection to support the George Allan Schools Football Tournament, which takes place at Prestonfield every May.
Davie passed away on the evening of Monday, January 1, aged 91.
He began his 50-year career as secretary at Linlithgow Rose FC in 1959 when the club was in danger of folding – within five years, the team had won the Scottish Junior Cup.
Davie was also a proud family man, survived by his daughter Jacqueline, son-in-law Pat and grand-daughter Nicole.