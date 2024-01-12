The family of the late David “Davie” Roy have confirmed the details of his funeral service.

It will take place on Wednesday, January 17, at 10am in St Michael's Parish Church before committal at Linlithgow cemetery at 11.30am. Thereafter, the family invites friends to join them at the Rose Social Club.

There will be a retiral collection to support the George Allan Schools Football Tournament, which takes place at Prestonfield every May.

Davie passed away on the evening of Monday, January 1, aged 91.

He began his 50-year career as secretary at Linlithgow Rose FC in 1959 when the club was in danger of folding – within five years, the team had won the Scottish Junior Cup.