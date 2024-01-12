News you can trust since 1845
Family confirm funeral details for Davie Roy

The family of the late David “Davie” Roy have confirmed the details of his funeral service.
By Julie Currie
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:56 GMT
It will take place on Wednesday, January 17, at 10am in St Michael's Parish Church before committal at Linlithgow cemetery at 11.30am. Thereafter, the family invites friends to join them at the Rose Social Club.

There will be a retiral collection to support the George Allan Schools Football Tournament, which takes place at Prestonfield every May.

Davie passed away on the evening of Monday, January 1, aged 91.

Davie Roy sadly passed away on the evening of January 1. His funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 17, at 10am in St Michael's Parish Church.Davie Roy sadly passed away on the evening of January 1. His funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 17, at 10am in St Michael's Parish Church.
He began his 50-year career as secretary at Linlithgow Rose FC in 1959 when the club was in danger of folding – within five years, the team had won the Scottish Junior Cup.

Davie was also a proud family man, survived by his daughter Jacqueline, son-in-law Pat and grand-daughter Nicole.

