Family begin fund raising drive for Falkirk DJ after her brain operation

The family of a popular radio presenter are raising funds for her after she suffered a bleed on the brain.

Mum-of two Lynne Hoggan, who comes from Slamannan, is now recovering following emergency surgery to place stents in her brain.

The 41-year-old presenter – who has shows on Clyde 1, Forth FM, Tay FM and Northsound 1 – started feeling ill a few weeks ago and was taken to hospital.

Sister-in-law Rachel Hoggan, from Falkirk, said: “Lynne is starting her long journey to recovery. She has two young boys and being ill will impact the family financially.

Radio presenter Lynne Hoggan is now recovering following emergency brain surgery (Picture: Submitted)

“She has brought a lot of joy to listeners over the years and we hope they will want to support Lynne in a time of real need. She is very thankful for all the support online and messages and is getting stronger every day.

"She is counting the days until she can return to the radio.”

People can visit the Just Giving website for more information.

