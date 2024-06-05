Family and friends unite to raise more than £2000 for Maggie's at the Kiltwalk
Laura MacPhee, from Falkirk, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.
Following her diagnosis, she and her family and friends decided to put their best feet forward and fundraise for the charity helping those living with cancer.
She joined her husband Matt, her parents and her children Lily-Jane and Carmen, along with friends David Woolley, Mark Reid and Kevin Girdwood and family, to take part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk and raise funds for Maggie’s.
The charity, which has a local centre in the grounds of Forth Valley Hospital, provides free expert support for those living with cancer as well as their friends and family.
Laura and her family took part in the Wee Wander at the fundraising event, completing a three mile walk, while David and Mark took on the Big Stroll, walking 14 miles from Clydebank to Balloch Park.
David, who works with Laura at local trade branch Eurocell Falkirk, said: “It’s incredible to have raised more than £2000 for Maggie’s to support Laura. It’s way more than we expected we could achieve, so thank you to all those who donated – it was a long 14 miles for me and Mark, but we did it.
"We are all right there with Laura, she has been inspirational and we are hoping to do more fundraising efforts for her later this year.”
So far, the Kiltwalkers have raised £2247 for the charity.
Laura’s employers, Eurocell have already donated £2600 to their charity partner Maggie’s. As the company celebrates its 50th anniversary, for every team member turning 50 this year – there are 52 of them – it is donating £50 to the cancer caring centre charity.
To help the Laura and the Kiltwalkers raise even more money for Maggie’s you can donate here.
