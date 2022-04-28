Families set for Falkirk run in aid of Forth Valley Sands

Kristen Watson, her husband Gary and seven year old daughter Holly are set to complete the 5k route in Callendar Park on Sunday to help raise money and awareness for Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths (Sands).

They are among more than 100 people to have already registered for the fundraiser in aid of the charity which supports those who have suffered the heartache of losing a child through stillbirth.

Kristen explained she and Gary were taking part after receiving support when they lost their little girl Abbie in February 2018.

Kristen Watson with husband Gary and daughters Holly, 7, and Esme, 2.

She said: "Sands has been a lifeline for me and I just wanted to give something back.

“I attend the local monthly support group.

“It’s just a way to offload and speak to people who really understand.

“Friends and family are always there for you and they are great, but it’s not the same as speaking to other bereaved parents.

"I find it a lot easier speaking to other bereaved parents as there’s no judgement and they know what you’re going through.

"No one will ever truly understand other than other bereaved parents.

"I’ve met friends for life from going to Sands meetings and speaking to those in similar situations.

"There are always new people coming along to the meetings and I see them in a similar situation to where I was four years ago and I’m now able to offer them advice and support.”

Sunday’s event, which sees a warm up at 9.45am before a 10am start time, is the first Kristen will have taken part in.

She said: “The last time it was on I was pregnant with our third baby, Esme, who is now two, so I couldn’t take part, but my husband Gary did.

"The Callendar Park route is quite tough, but I’m excited.

"Holly is doing it with Gary and I this year and we’re running in memory of Abbie.”

The Sands 5k has been organised by Kellie Cunningham, from Denny, who initially started the fundraiser after losing her baby Henry to Strep B in 2017.

Since then the run has taken place twice – in 2018 and 2019 – raising a total of £68,000.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant it couldn’t happen for the last two years, but the event is back for 2022 and it’s not too late to take part.

The Sands support group currently meets at KLSB in Larbert on the second Wednesday of each month (7.30-9.30pm).

The charity also provides phone and text support on 0845 834 0230 and 07748 656478 respectively.