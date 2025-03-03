Families of 10,000 children in Falkirk area receiving 'vital' financial support

The families of almost 10,000 children in Falkirk were receiving financial support from the Scottish Child Payment.

As of December 31 last year, the families of 9,940 children in the area were receiving the weekly payment, currently worth £26.70, for every eligible child that a parent or carer looks after who's under 16 years of age.

New figures show that over £32million has now been paid to parents and carers in the local authority area since the payment was introduced in February 2021.

Scottish Child Payment is unique to Scotland and provides financial support for families, helping with the costs of caring for a child.

Families of almost 10,000 children in Falkirk were receiving support from the Scottish Child Payment. Picture: Adobe Stock

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Eradicating child poverty is the Scottish Government’s top priority and a national mission.

“Our investment in Scottish Child Payment has seen over £1 billion worth of these payments issued by December 31,2024; that is money directly in the pockets of those families who need it most.”

It is estimated that the Scottish Child Payment could keep 60,000 children out of relative poverty this year.

The Minister added: “Scottish Child Payment is actively improving the lives of hundreds of thousands of children in Scotland – helping their families to access essentials and experiences they might otherwise miss out on because they live on a low income.

“In the coming year it is forecast we’ll invest a further £471 million, ensuring that this support continues to reach even more families and children who need it.”

Scottish Child Payment is one of the five family payments parents and carers may be eligible for along with Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods.