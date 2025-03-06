Families invited to join Larbert author for free storytelling event

By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:04 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 14:53 BST

Families are invited to a free storytelling event in Falkirk town centre as a local author brings her first children’s book to life.

Linsey Fletcher, a mum-of-three from Larbert, published her first children’s book Bob’s Magic Boots in January inspired by her late dog Bob who wore boots to help him walk in his later years.

Now she’s looking to share Bob’s adventures with families at a special event next month.

The event, which will feature live readings, children’s colouring activities and a book signing, will provide young readers with a chance to meet the author behind Bob’s heartwarming adventure.

Linsey Fletcher with her new book, the doggy boots that inspired the story and her current dog Sunny. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Linsey Fletcher with her new book, the doggy boots that inspired the story and her current dog Sunny. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
The book tells the story of Bob, a stray who is down on his luck until he stumbles across some magic boots which have super powers. But as he embarks on a journey aboard a mysterious boat, will the crew be canine-friendly?

The magical storytime event will take place at the Falkirk Delivers office at 104 High Street on Saturday, April 5, with a number of sessions available – 10am-11am; 11am-noon; 1pm-2pm and 2pm-3pm.

Entry to the event is free, but places must be booked in advance by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/falkirk-delivers

Families can bring their own copy of Bob’s Magic Boots or purchase one on the day for a personalised signing.

