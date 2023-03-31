Families in Falkirk can take advantage of '1p bundles' of vital food supplies throughout April

In a bid to battle back against the current cost-of-living crisis, this community-led promotion Snappy Shopper has joined 10 stores in the Falkirk Council area to allow customers to easily – an cheaply – shop for groceries, household essentials and other products and have them delivered to their doorstep in under an hour.

Snappy Shopper has teamed with Scotfresh Denny, Londis Stenhousemuir, Maddiston Mini Market, Fresh In Falkirk, Keystore Bonnybridge, Day Today Alloa Road

Stenhousemuir, Premier Carronshore, Keystore Polmont, Nisa Shieldhill and Scotmid Bonnybridge.

Snappy Shopper has teamed up with retailers in the Falkirk area to offer 1p bundles to customers

April’s collection of 1p bundles will give shoppers the chance to pick up a wide range of products through its different weekly themes, including Easter Sunday Treats, Back to School, and even Household Essentials.

Fresh in Falkirk’s Anand Cheema said: “The platform has allowed me to expand my reach and offer my products to customers who may not have been able to visit my shop in person. But more than that, it has given me a sense of pride knowing that I am contributing to the well-being of my community.

"Now we can provide them with the goods they need in a timely and efficient manner. Snappy Shopper has truly helped me connect with my customers in a way that goes beyond just a simple transaction.”

The 1p bundles will also see a final week partnership with local Falkirk butchers, Patricks of Camelon, providing customers with the chance to pick up