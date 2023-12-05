Families in Bonnybridge, Banknock and Denny can meet Santa for free at Roots Foodbank's mobile grotto

Santa and his grotto will be visiting local communities in the coming days thanks to the team at Roots Foodbank.

Santa will be back in the Roots mobile grotto this year. Here's one of his young visitors from last year - Ella Denholm.

The Bonnybridge-based charity are getting back on the road for 2023 with their mobile grotto, offering local families the chance to visit the big man in the run up to Christmas for free.

Each year the team from the foodbank have been giving back to the communities who show their support for the charity by running their grotto events from their trailer.

The grotto is parked up in various locations in Bonnybridge, Banknock and Denny on certain days in December when everyone is welcome to pop along and meet Santa.

Every child visiting will receive a gift from Santa with parents and carers asked to make the Roots team on site aware if their child has any allergies.

A spokesperson for Roots explained: “Family grotto visits can be very costly which is why our foodbank are passionate about giving back to our communities. A little thank you since you all give such a phenomenal support to us all year round.”