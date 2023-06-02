Pedal in the Park, which takes place from 11am on Saturday, June 10, is a one-day, family friendly, large scale cycling event which celebrates female cyclists and the history of the bicycle.

The event has been organised in partnership with Forth Environment Link, Growth Planning and Climate cycling officers, Falkirk Junior Bike Club and Sustrans and is accessible for all ages and abilities.

Pedal in the Park will begin with a mass ride from five locations across Falkirk – Grangemouth, The Falkirk Wheel, Falkirk town centre, Stenhousemuir and Beancross –

Pedal in the Park takes place at the Helix - home of the world famous Kelpies

celebrating and highlighting some of the great cycle routes across Falkirk and the e-bike stations across the region.

The big day will also include an airbag jump, displays from the extreme stunt team, a pump track to ride, street theatre performances and much more.