Families are now gearing up for Pedal in the Park at Falkirk's Helix

A family friendly celebration of cycling will be taking place later this month at the popular Helix Park – home of the world famous Kelpies.
By James Trimble
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 14:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:35 BST

Pedal in the Park, which takes place from 11am on Saturday, June 10, is a one-day, family friendly, large scale cycling event which celebrates female cyclists and the history of the bicycle.

The event has been organised in partnership with Forth Environment Link, Growth Planning and Climate cycling officers, Falkirk Junior Bike Club and Sustrans and is accessible for all ages and abilities.

Pedal in the Park will begin with a mass ride from five locations across Falkirk – Grangemouth, The Falkirk Wheel, Falkirk town centre, Stenhousemuir and Beancross –

Pedal in the Park takes place at the Helix - home of the world famous KelpiesPedal in the Park takes place at the Helix - home of the world famous Kelpies
celebrating and highlighting some of the great cycle routes across Falkirk and the e-bike stations across the region.

The big day will also include an airbag jump, displays from the extreme stunt team, a pump track to ride, street theatre performances and much more.

Visit the website for more information.

