Falkkirk author on longlist for McIlvanney Prize

William McIntyre is one of 13 names listed for the McIlvanney Prize - named in memory of William McIlvanney.

The former Linlithgow Academy pupil’s latest novel Bad Debt, featuring his character, defence lawyer Robbie Munro, has already won huge praise from critics.

The long list will be whittled down at the end of this month before judges unveil the winner revealed during the Bloody Scotland festival of crime writing at the start of September.

William McIntyre (Pic: Alan Murray)

Bob McDevitt, director, said: 'The McIlvanney Prize longlist once again reaffirms that our crime readers love great books by well-loved authors they are familiar with but are always on the lookout for new voices and new ways to tell a crime story.

“It's a testament to the breadth and depth of Scottish crime writing'

The longlist also includes a number of Scotland’s leading writers, including Chris Brookmyre, and Val McDermid.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.